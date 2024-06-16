The airline pilots union at Aer Lingus is expecting the outcome of a paper ballot for strike action over pay to mirror that of an electronic vote earlier in the week.

Pilots voted overwhelmingly in that vote in favour of taking action but Aer Lingus raised questions about the ballot.

Voting is due to end in the morning.

Editor of Air and Travel magazine Eoghan Corry says the union is gearing up to cause maximum disruption at the busiest time of the year for air travellers.

(pic Aer Lingus Facebook)