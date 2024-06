There are calls for an abattoir, under investigation for animal welfare abuse, to be shut down permanently.

The Department of Agriculture is currently carrying out an inquiry, and the plant, operated through Shannonside Foods in Kildare, is now fully suspended.

The alleged mistreatment of horses came to light in footage captured by an RTE Investigates programme, earlier this week.

My Lovely Horse Rescue's Maddie Doyle says there are serious issues that need to be resolved.