After days of counting, the five MEPs for the Midlands North West Constituency have been decided.

Luke Ming Flanagan Independent was first over the line, topping the poles in the first count.

He will be joined once again in Europe by Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and her newcomer party colleague Nina Carberry.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen won a seat for his party while Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly took the fifth place.

Castlerea native Flanagan has served ten years in Europe and says that his main priorities heading into another term remain in agriculture and rural development.

The CAP funding and what comes next for that is also high on the list.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey and says he’s delighted to represent the Midlands North West once again: