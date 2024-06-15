The teenager who died following a medical emergency in County Galway on Thursday is believed to be from the south Dublin area.

It was confirmed to Midwest News by a Garda Spokesperson yesterday evening that a teenage girl had passed away on Thursday afternoon in Lettermore.

She was attending Coláiste na nOileán, a college located in Tír and Fhia.

It is understood that the girl had a pre-existing medical condition and took ill while out walking.

Emergency Services arrived to the scene at around 4:30pm, and the deceased’s body was brought to University Hospital Galway.

Lettermore College authorities, according to this morning’s Irish Times, took the decision to end the course a day early.

The group of first and second year students returned home yesterday from what was a pre-Junior Cert course.

It is understood that they were all called into the main hall at the college on Thursday where they were told of the tragic news, before calling home to their parents and guardians who were already made aware of the passing.

The girl’s name has not yet been released.

May she Rest In Peace.