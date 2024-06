A teenage girl has died following what is being describes as a “medical emergency” in County Galway.

Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to the incident that occurred yesterday evening at around 4:30pm in Lettermore.

A Garda Spokesperson told Midwest News:

Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to a medical emergency in Lettermore, County Galway on Thursday, June 13 2024 at approximately 4:30pm.

A female teenager was pronounced deceased.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Galway.