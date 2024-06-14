The largest Bumblebee 1000 Fast & Furious Supercar convoy ever is expected to roll into Belmullet shortly.

Over 100 luxury cars are due to cruise down Main Street at around 5:30pm to raise funds for Little Blue Heroes.

The crew had a planned fuel stop at the Hilltop Service Station in Sligo at 4:00pm, and are around the Ballina area now.

Due to traffic in Ballina, the planned arrival time in Belmullet may have to be pushed out.

The convoy features a dazzling array of supercars including a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Ford GT, and a Bentley Continental GT W12.

Little Blue Heroes is a not for profit registered charity supporting families with seriously ill children.

The charity aims to bring moments of joy and strength to these children’s lives by making them honorary members of An Garda Síochána.

From leaving Ballina, the convoy will go through Killala, Ballycastle and Glenamoy before reaching Belmullet.

If you have updates on the whereabouts of the vehicles this evening make sure to let us know by texting or sending us a WhatsApp on 087 900 4141.

(pic Little Blue Heroes/ North Mayo Tourism)