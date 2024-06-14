Gardaí in Claremorris are responding to a collision that has just occurred on the N17.

At around 4:00pm this afternoon, a two vehicle collision occurred near the turn off for Knock village on the Charlestown side of the road.

It has been confirmed to Midwest News that two vehicles were involved in the collision, with no injuries reported.

Material damage has been done to the vehicles involved.

There are no plans to close off the road, but motorists are still being advised to proceed with caution and are being urged to slow down.