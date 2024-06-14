A Mayo Minister has confirmed the extension of SEAI grant supports that are available to those availing of the Defective Concrete Blocks scheme.

Alan Dillon said the SEAI grant supports available to those who are rebuilding their homes as a result of defective blocks will now be increased to a maximum of €37,850.

This is an increase from €24,000.

An estimated 6,000 homes are understood to be eligible for the DCB Scheme across a number of counties.

Many of these properties are located in rural communities where they will now have access to the upgrade grants which can be carried out by local contractors.

The Fine Gael Minister has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....