A Sligo councillor has confirmed that the route 64 Bus Eireann route, which runs from Derry to Galway will become wheelchair accessible at major bus stations along the route.

According to Independent councillor Marie Casserly, the changes to route 64 aims to improve the convenience of Bus Eireann’s services for all passengers.

Bus stations in Letterkenny, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Galway will now be designated wheelchair accessible from June 23rd next.

Councillor Marie Casserly has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....