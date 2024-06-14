A Mayo TD has confirmed that funding of €24,000 has been allocated for outdoor swimming facilities in Mayo.

The funds will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health.

Deputy Michael Ring says the €24,000 funding allocation to Mayo is for Ross and Kilcummin beaches at Killala and Eachleaim beach, Belmullet for the provision of swimming shelters at each location.

This initiative, developed in line with the Healthy Ireland objective of enabling more people to be more active, more often, builds on the recent growth in popularity of outdoor swimming by improving the facilities and equipment at designated swimming locations across the county.