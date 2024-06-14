Gardaí received report and attended an incident where a woman (50’s) was injured following a dog attack at a public location in Ballina, Co. Mayo, on Sunday November 20 2022 at approximately 3:10pm.

The woman received medical treatment at the scene, and was conveyed to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The animal involved in the incident was later destroyed.

A male (40’s) was arrested in connection with the incident, on Monday November 27 2023, and detained at a Garda Station in the Mayo area pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was subsequently released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He has since been charged, and is due to appear before Ballina District Court today (Friday June 14 2024) at approximately 10:30am.

Investigations are ongoing.