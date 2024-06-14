A Castlebar councillor says following the removal of some election posters in the town, many of the cable ties used to hold them up were left behind and had to be cleaned up by members of the Tidy Towns.

Fine Gael councillor Ger Deere ran a no poster campaign, along with many other councillors locally, due the environmental and visual impact they have on an area.

During the week, while out with the tidy towns committee, a significant number of cable ties where posters had been were left thrown on the ground.

Councillor Deere told Midwest News that he believes its now time to ban election posters...