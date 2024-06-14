1 in 4 first time borrowers are now buying or building a home outside their own county.

A report form the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland shows more than 40 per cent of first time buyer mortgages in Kildare, Wicklow and Meath last year were from Dublin



The figures also show Dublin borrowers accounted for a tenth of first time mortgages in eleven other counties in 2023, from Cavan in the north to Wexford in the south.



IBPF CEO Brian Hayes says the figures show more building needs to happen in Dublin.