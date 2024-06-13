A Ballinrobe native who died after a road accident last week while she was erecting election posters has been remembered as a “wonderful woman”.

Theresa Clarke, formally of Ballinrobe but living in Dublin was in her 70s, and was seriously injured following the collision with a cyclist in Ranelagh last week.

She later died in hospital.

The lifelong Fine Gael member was helping to erect election posters on the evening of the accident.

She was laid to rest at Bohernabreena Cemetery today following mass at St Anne’s Church.

Uilleann piper Eamonn Walsh from Ballina was among those who played at the mass today.