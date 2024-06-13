Midlands North West outgoing MEP Chris MacManus has officially lost his seat in Europe.

The Sinn Féin representative was co-opted to Europe following Matt Carthy’s election to the 33rd Dáil in the Cavan/ Monaghan constituency in 2020.

The former Sligo County Councillor narrowly missed out on a Dáil seat himself in the 2016 General Election, stepping aside in 2020 to allow a clear run for colleague and current Deputy Martin Kenny.

MacManus was eliminated following the 17th count this morning.

He finished up with an accumulation of 36,157 votes.

Count 18 gets underway with the redistribution of his votes.

Luke Ming Flanagan and Maria Walsh are well on their way to retaining their seats.

Barry Cowen is set to land a seat for Fianna Fáil while a second Fine Gael seat is all but confirmed for Nina Carberry.

Ciaran Mullooly is on course to claim the fifth and final seat, with Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers the closest to him but still 12,000 votes behind.

Sinn Féin will hope that MacManus's votes will go towards a push for Michelle Gildernew to get closer to fifth.