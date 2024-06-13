Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aideen O’Brien, who is reported missing from her home in Roosky, Co. Roscommon, yesterday.

Aideen was last seen in Dromod, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday 12th June 2024, between 6.00am and 6.30am. It is believed that she may have travelled to Dublin.

Aideen is described as bring approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, and of a slight build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Aideen was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black woollen hat with a tan tassel.

Aideen is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre area.

Gardaí and Aideen’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Aideen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.