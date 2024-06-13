Independent councillor Harry Barrett was elected to Mayo County Council for the first time over the weekend.

The former town cllr is one of five new faces to be introduced to Mayo County Council.

Joining him are fellow Independent Joe Faughnan (Ballina), Alma Gallagher of Fine Gael (Claremorris), Aontú’s Paul Lawless (Claremorris) and Chris Maxwell of Independent Ireland (Castlebar).

The services and trolly crisis at Mayo University Hospital is an issue that cllr Barrett has been raising throughout his election campaign, and says that it has to become a major issue.

Furthermore, he says that there is room for a strong Independent candidate that can raise the issue at national level and is not ruling out a run for Dáil election.

Cllr Barrett has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and says that it is a privilege to represent the people of Castlebar …