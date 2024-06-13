Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the 15th count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the way and is now 10,000 votes off the quota.

Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen also look certain to be elected along with him.

Meanwhile Independent Irelands Ciaran Mullooly has moved even further ahead and is in pole position to win the final seat; he is now almost 18,000 votes clear of Sinn Feins Michelle Gildernew – who will need significant transfers from her party colleague Chris McManus when he is eliminated later today.

Counting gets underway again at 9:00am this morning, with the final count is expected tonight.