Supermacs is now officially open in Dublin Airport.

The restaurant held its grand opening in Terminal 2 today, as one of the first of 23 new outlets to arrive in the airport.

It's part of a development of restaurants, cafes and bars across the two terminals, which will soon see the number of outlets rise to 42.

Pat McDonagh, Managing Director of Supermacs, is excited to bring the chain to the airport:

(pic Supermacs Facebook)