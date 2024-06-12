Social Democrats candidate Rory Hearn has been eliminated after the 12th count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

It’s now expected there won’t be a final result in Castlebar until Friday.

Five days have passed since voters in the Midlands Northwest constituency went to the polls.

There’s still nine eliminations to go before a final result, and it’s unlikely that any candidate will make the quota.

Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen all look certain to be elected.

While Independent Irelands Ciaran Mullooly is in pole position to win the final seat; he is now over 13,800 votes clear of Sinn Feins Michelle Gildernew.

A final result now isn’t expected until Friday, a full week since voters went to the polls.