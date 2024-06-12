TUI members of the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education Training Board (MSLETB) are set to go on strike this coming September.

It’s in a dispute over breaches of the teacher transfer agreement.

The union say that MSLETB have broken the national agreement, which states that teachers cannot be transferred to schools over 45km from their homes.

95% of TUI members voted in favour of undertaking industrial action when schools return in September if the issue is not resolved by then.

TUI President, David Waters has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...

Midwest News contacted the MSLETB for a comment on the matter and they said they will not be making any further comment at this time.