The death has taken place of Cannon Father John Walsh, former parish priest of Aghamore.

He was first ordained in 1970 and served as parish priest in Aghamore for over 20 years up until his retirement in 2020,

He died yesterday at the Sonas Nursing home in Knock.

Fr Stephen Farragher, PP of Ballyhaunis has been paying tribute to the late Fr Walsh this lunchtime....

He will repose in Gavin’s Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to St. Joseph’s Church, Aghamore.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Church grounds.