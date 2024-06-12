Water quality in Ireland is not improving with the biggest issues from agriculture and wastewater.

Levels of nitrogen which is used in fertilisers is too high in 42 per cent of rivers, as well as 20 per cent of groundwaters.

Eimear Cotter is from the Environmental Protection Agency - she outlines what needs to happen with farming fertilisers...

The Irish Farmers Association claim they're focused on improving water quality.

The organisation says there's been a 30 per cent reduction in the use of inorganic fertilisers in the past few years.

It says work being done now will pay dividends in a few years.