Following 10 counts, Independent Luke 'Ming' Flanagan continues to be the front runner in the elections, and looks set to retain his seat.

Currently Fine Gael have two candidates in the top 5, outgoing MEP Maria Walsh and newcomer Nina Carberry.

Also among the top 5 is Fianna Fail's Barry Cowen.

Independent Ireland's Ciaran Mullooly currently sits in 5th place, and looks to be in contention for a seat.

He spoke to Midwest Radio's Stephen Grealis yesterday evening following the 7th count at the TF Royal in Castlebar...