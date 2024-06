The Low Pay Commission is recommending the same minimum wage rate be introduced for all age groups.



Currently, the law allows for lower levels of pay for people under the age of 20.



The minimum wage for 19-year-olds is 90 per cent of the prevailing rate, while for those aged 18 it's 80 per cent and for anyone who's 17 and under it's 70 per cent.



Business Editor Joe Lynam says any change would present a real issue for small firms.