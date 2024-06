Following 3 long days at count centres across the region, all local authority seats have been filled.

Many new faces have been elected across all 4 counties.

A full list of results can be found below for each county, including the full count sheet for each LEA.

Full results from all of the electoral areas in Mayo

Ballina

Belmullet

Castlebar

Claremorris

Swinford

Westport

Full results from all the electoral areas in Roscommon

Athlone

Boyle

Roscommon Local

Full results from all the electoral areas in Sligo

Ballymote/Tubbercurry

Sligo/Drumcliffe

Sligo/Strandhill

Full results from all the electoral areas in Galway

Athenry/Oranmore

Ballinasloe

Connemara North

Connemara South

Gort/Kinvara

Loughrea

Tuam