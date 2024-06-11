The complete abolition of the Leaving Cert is not the best method to improve access to third-level education, according to a student union representative.

People Before Profit is calling for the traditional exam curriculum to be scrapped, and an open access policy to be adopted.

The party claims the current system favours students from advantaged areas, who can afford additional support in studying.

Dean Kenny, President at University of Galway's Students' Union, says the issue is bigger than the sit-down exams.