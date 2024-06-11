Fine Gael are set to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest European constituency.

Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh got over 145,000 first preference votes between them, while Sinn Fein is facing the prospect of having no sitting MEP in the constituency.

Luke Ming Flanagan topped the poll, and is closely followed by Fianna Fail's Barry Cowen, while former RTÉ correspondent Ciarán Mullooly is in poll position to take the fifth and final seat.

Maria Walsh, who is set to be returned to Brussels, says Fine Gael have done better than they could have ever expect: