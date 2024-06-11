The Ballina count was the final one to finish up last night at the TF in Castlebar.

On the first count, Mark Duffy IND and John O'Hara FG regained their county council seats.

It took until the 9th count for the next position to be filled - Annie May Reape FF retaining her spot.

After the 11th and final count, the three remaining seats were filled.

Seat four went to first time candidate Joe Faughnan IND.

The remaining spots went to Michael Loftus FF and Jarlath Munnelly FG.

David Alexander FF pushed Munnelly all the way for the final spot but was ultimately eliminated.