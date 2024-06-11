All 30 seats have been filled on Mayo County Council for the forthcoming term.
This comes following the conclusions of the Swinford and Ballina counts in the early hours of this morning.
There are five new councillors on Mayo County Council.
They are Alma Gallagher FG, Paul Lawless AON, Harry Barrett IND, Chris Maxwell II, and Joe Faughnan IND.
Those who failed to retain their seat include Martin McLoughlin FF, Tom Connolly FG and Christy Hyland IND.
Outgoing cllrs Seamus Weir IND and John Cribbin FG did not run in this most recent election.
Here is the make up for the forthcoming Mayo County Council:
Castlebar LEA – 7 seats filled:
Harry Barrett IND – elected on the 14th count
Cyril Burke FG – elected on 14th count
Ger Deere FG – elected on the 1st count
Blackie Gavin FF – elected on the 11th count
Donna Sheridan FG – elected on the 13th count
Michael Kilcoyne IND – elected on the 1st count
Al McDonnell FF – elected on the 14th count
Claremorris LEA – 6 seats filled:
Michael Burke FG – elected on 7th count
Richard Finn IND – elected on 3rd count
Alma Gallagher FG – elected on 6th count
Paul Lawless AON – elected on 7th count
Patsy O’Brien IND – elected on 1st count
Damien Ryan FF – elected on 6th count
Belmullet LEA – 3 seats filled:
Sean Carey FF – elected on 5th count
Gerry Coyle FG – elected on 4th count
Paul McNamara FF – elected on the 4th count
Westport LEA – 4 seats filled:
Peter Flynn FG – elected on 4th count
Chris Maxwell II – elected on 2nd count
Brendan Mulroy FF – elected on 5th count
Johno O’Malley IND – elected on 5th count
Swinford LEA – 4 seats filled:
Gerry Murray SF – elected on 3rd count
Adrian Forkan FF – elected following 2nd recount after 5th count
John Caulfield FF – elected following 2nd recount after 5th count
Neil Cruise FG – elected following 2nd recount after 5th count
Ballina LEA – 6 seats filled:
John O’Hara FG – elected on 1st count
Mark Duffy IND – elected on 1st count
Annie May Reape FF – elected on 9th count
Joe Faughnan IND – elected on 11th count
Michael Loftus FF – elected on 11th count
Jarlath Munnelly FG – elected on 11th count
With the Local Election complete, here’s how the seats are distributed by party:
Fianna Fáil – 10 seats
Fine Gael – 10 seats
Independents – 7 seats
Sinn Féin – 1 seat
Aontú – 1 seat
Independent Ireland – 1 seat