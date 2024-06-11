All 30 seats have been filled on Mayo County Council for the forthcoming term.

This comes following the conclusions of the Swinford and Ballina counts in the early hours of this morning.

There are five new councillors on Mayo County Council.

They are Alma Gallagher FG, Paul Lawless AON, Harry Barrett IND, Chris Maxwell II, and Joe Faughnan IND.

Those who failed to retain their seat include Martin McLoughlin FF, Tom Connolly FG and Christy Hyland IND.

Outgoing cllrs Seamus Weir IND and John Cribbin FG did not run in this most recent election.

Here is the make up for the forthcoming Mayo County Council:

Castlebar LEA – 7 seats filled:

Harry Barrett IND – elected on the 14th count

Cyril Burke FG – elected on 14th count

Ger Deere FG – elected on the 1st count

Blackie Gavin FF – elected on the 11th count

Donna Sheridan FG – elected on the 13th count

Michael Kilcoyne IND – elected on the 1st count

Al McDonnell FF – elected on the 14th count

Claremorris LEA – 6 seats filled:

Michael Burke FG – elected on 7th count

Richard Finn IND – elected on 3rd count

Alma Gallagher FG – elected on 6th count

Paul Lawless AON – elected on 7th count

Patsy O’Brien IND – elected on 1st count

Damien Ryan FF – elected on 6th count

Belmullet LEA – 3 seats filled:

Sean Carey FF – elected on 5th count

Gerry Coyle FG – elected on 4th count

Paul McNamara FF – elected on the 4th count

Westport LEA – 4 seats filled:

Peter Flynn FG – elected on 4th count

Chris Maxwell II – elected on 2nd count

Brendan Mulroy FF – elected on 5th count

Johno O’Malley IND – elected on 5th count

Swinford LEA – 4 seats filled:

Gerry Murray SF – elected on 3rd count

Adrian Forkan FF – elected following 2nd recount after 5th count

John Caulfield FF – elected following 2nd recount after 5th count

Neil Cruise FG – elected following 2nd recount after 5th count

Ballina LEA – 6 seats filled:

John O’Hara FG – elected on 1st count

Mark Duffy IND – elected on 1st count

Annie May Reape FF – elected on 9th count

Joe Faughnan IND – elected on 11th count

Michael Loftus FF – elected on 11th count

Jarlath Munnelly FG – elected on 11th count

With the Local Election complete, here’s how the seats are distributed by party:

Fianna Fáil – 10 seats

Fine Gael – 10 seats

Independents – 7 seats

Sinn Féin – 1 seat

Aontú – 1 seat

Independent Ireland – 1 seat