Adrian Forkan has retained his seat for Fianna Fáil on Mayo County Council for the Swinford area.

He was co-opted onto the council in place of Michael Smyth, so this was his first election.

Forkan finished in second place behind long standing Sinn Féin cllr Gerry Murray.

Two of the four Swinford seats go to FF with John Caulfield also re-elected.

Cllr Forkan spoke to Stephen Grealis following a successful Local Election 2024 campaign: