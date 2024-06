At the first time of asking, Joe Faughnan has been elected to Mayo County Council.

The Independent was elected after the final and 11th count along with Michael Loftus Fianna Fáil and Jarlath Munnelly Fine Gael.

Faughnan succeeded in retaining a seat for the Knockmore area, vacated by outgoing cllr Seamus Weir following his retirement.

After a tense, emotional and long weekend, Joe spoke to Stephen Grealis about the success: