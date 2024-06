Annie May Reape Fianna Fáil, following the 9th count, was reelected to Mayo County Council.

She was the third councillor to retain a seat after Mark Duffy Independent and John O'Hara Fine Gael.

After what was a day and night of counting, cllr Reape spoke to Stephen Grealis and our Local Election Panel.

The recent success of the upkeep of Bonniconlon Post Office was one of the victories highlighted in her re-election bid: