With almost 2,000 votes, Fianna Fáil’s Paul Taylor looks like he will far surpass the quota to be reelected to Sligo County Council.

Interestingly, there could be a fight between three of his party colleagues for the final of the seven seats.

Liam Brennan, Barry Gallagher and Keith Henry are all hovering around the final places with over 1,000 votes.

This is of significant interest as outgoing cllr Martin Baker has not contested this election, so an illustrious final spot on the council is up for grabs.

Long standing cllr Joe Queenan, along with fellow Independent Michael Clarke, and Fine Gael’s Gerard Mullaney and Dara Mulvey are all in good position to continue their terms on the council.

Following the opening of the Tubbercurry boxes, outgoing Fine Gael cllr Martin Connolly is also a strong runner in the race for one of the final seats with over 1,000 votes also.