Fianna Fáil have a strong chance of retaining two more seats on Mayo County Council in the Belmullet LEA.

Paul McNamara is the front runner after the tally with 1,727 and Sean Carey is in third with 1,327.

Fine Gael’s Gerry Coyle is second on the tally for the three seater with 1,442 votes.

His party colleague Pat Chambers is just over the 1,000 mark – as is Sinn Féin’s Rosaleen Dixon Lally.