Patsy O’Brien is out in front in the race for a seat in Mayo County Council for the Claremorris Local Electoral Area.

His tally shows 2,660 votes.

That’s far ahead of the second highest tally – fellow Independent Richard Finn with 1,771.

Fianna Fáil’s Damien Ryan, and Fine Gael’s Michael Burke and Alma Gallagher are also over to 1,400 mark with Gallagher holding a strong chance of being elected first time.

Fine Gael cllr Tom Connolly has the sixth highest tally with just short of 1,200, while Aontú’s Paul Lawless has gone over the 1,000 mark which could see him elected.

The first count for Claremorris is expected to get underway shortly.