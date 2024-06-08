Sligo’s first completed tally has been that of the Sligo Strandhill Local Electoral Area.

Declan Bree, first elected to SLigo County Council in 1974, is the front runner with 1,553 votes in the tally count.

Closest to him, in the six seater, is Tom McSharry Fianna Fáil with 1,382.

Fergal Nealon, son of former Sligo Leitrim TD Ted, is standing for Fine Gael and his tally shows 1,133.

Labour’s Nessa Cosgrove is looking like a top candidate for the vacant seat while Gino O’Boyle and Arthur Gibbons have also performed well.