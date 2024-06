The tally for the Connemara North Local Electoral Area shows that outgoing councillors look set to retain their seats.

Independent Thomas Welby is the front runner with a tally of 1,712, followed by Independent Ireland’s Seamus Walsh on 1,454.

Fine Gael’s Eileen Mannion (1,329) is just behind Fianna Fail’s Gerry King (1,336) in the spots for the four seater.

Closest on their heels is Independent Manus O’Conaire with a tally of 816.