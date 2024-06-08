Details

Party Abbreviation Key

  • Fine Gael: F.G
  • Fianna Fail: F.F
  • Sinn Fein: S.F
  • Labour: Lab.
  • Green: G
  • The Irish People: T.I.P
  • Non Party: N.P
  • Aontú: Aon.
  • Irish Freedom Party: I.F.P
  • Independent Ireland: I.I
  • People Before Profit: P.B.P
  • The National Party: T.N.P
  • Social Democrats: S.D

Strandhill

Candidates

Party

Tally

C-1

C-2

C-3

C-4

C-5

C-6

C-7

C-8

C-9

Declan Bree

N.P

1553

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nessa Cosgrove

Lab.

857 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pauline Donnelly

S.F

325 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finbarr Filan

N.P

405 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arthur Gibbons

S.F

736 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Johnny Gogan

G

225 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Kelly

T.I.P

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seamus Kilgannon

F.F

455 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jim Lawlor

N.P

125 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diarmuid Mac Conville

N.P

30 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tom Mac Sharry

F.F

1382 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Graham Monaghan

Aon.

185 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fergal Nealon

F.G

1133 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gino O’Boyle

P.B.P

744 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News