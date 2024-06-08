Party Abbreviation Key
- Fine Gael: F.G
- Fianna Fail: F.F
- Sinn Fein: S.F
- Labour: Lab.
- Green: G
- The Irish People: T.I.P
- Non Party: N.P
- Aontú: Aon.
- Irish Freedom Party: I.F.P
- Independent Ireland: I.I
- People Before Profit: P.B.P
- The National Party: T.N.P
- Social Democrats: S.D
Strandhill
|
Candidates
|
Party
|
Tally
|
C-1
|
C-2
|
C-3
|
C-4
|
C-5
|
C-6
|
C-7
|
C-8
|
C-9
|
Declan Bree
|
N.P
|
1553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nessa Cosgrove
|
Lab.
|
857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pauline Donnelly
|
S.F
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finbarr Filan
|
N.P
|
405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arthur Gibbons
|
S.F
|
736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Johnny Gogan
|
G
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Kelly
|
T.I.P
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seamus Kilgannon
|
F.F
|
455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jim Lawlor
|
N.P
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diarmuid Mac Conville
|
N.P
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tom Mac Sharry
|
F.F
|
1382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graham Monaghan
|
Aon.
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fergal Nealon
|
F.G
|
1133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gino O’Boyle
|
P.B.P
|
744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|