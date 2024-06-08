The tally numbers from the Castlebar Local Electoral Area show that Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne is the front runner for re-election to Mayo County Council.

His tally figure stands at 2,309, which is well above the predicted quota which is believed to be around 1,800 votes.

Outgoing Fine Gael cllr Ger Deere’s tally is on 1,866 which is around the predicted quota.

Other early front runners include Fianna Fáil’s Al McDonnell whose tally is on 1,548, and Blackie Gavin with 1,454 while Fine Gael’s Cyril Burke is on 1,309.

There have been promising showings for Fine Gael’s Donna Sheridan and Independent Stephen Kerr whose tallies are 909 and 874 respectively.