Ballot boxes have been opened right across the country this morning as counting of votes for the 2024 Local Elections begin.

Throughout the day, Midwest Radio will keep you updated as to what’s happening across the region.

We’re LIVE from the Mayo count centre at the TF Royal Castlebar to bring you the latest as 73 candidates look to gain one of the 30 seats on Mayo County Council.

Teresa O’Malley, Michael D. McAndrew and the team bring you updates throughout the morning and will be LIVE in full this afternoon.

Rian Bailey and Alannah Nolan will be at base to bring you around the count centres.

Paul Deering of the Sligo Champion brings us the latest from the Sligo Count Centre, while the Roscommon Herald’s Richard Canny tells us the story from the Hyde Centre.

We’ll also have Galway covered with Siobhan Holliman of the Tuam Herald and Frank Kearney.

All angles will be covered on our website and social media accounts, with the latest updates coming on 96.1fm.