A major search has resumed this morning for a man missing off the coast of County Galway.

The Coast Guard was alerted on Thursday evening, to a person in the water near Carna.

It’s understood the man may have been retrieving a dinghy that he used to go ashore from a yacht he was sailing in.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 has been assisting in the search, along with RNLI lifeboats from Clifden and the Aran Islands.

A shore search is also expected to get underway at low tide, at 11:00am this morning.