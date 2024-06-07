The Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman who died tragically in Westport earlier this week.

Maureen Hopkins (née Darcy) of Rossmoney, Carrowholly, Westport and late of Bagenalstown, Carlow was struck by a lorry in a supermarket car park in Westport on Thursday morning.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The scene was preserved and examined by forensic investigators and Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230.

Alternatively you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Chris, daughters Eimear, Niamh, Sinéad, Fiona and son Fergal, as well as her extended family and friends.

She will repose at McGing’s Funeral Home, Westport tomorrow (Saturday) from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Myna, Kilmeena on Sunday at 11:30am with the funeral proceeding to Myna cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/kilmeena or parish radio 106.3fm

Family flowers only please.

Donations to the Mayo Hospice.

May she Rest In Peace.