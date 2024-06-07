Voting is now underway for the local and European elections.

Polls opened at 7:00am and will close at 10:00pm, with people being reminded to bring some form of photo ID when they go to vote.

There are six electoral areas in Mayo, with 30 seats on Mayo County Council to be filled this weekend.

The local election voting count will take place tomorrow at the TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar, followed by the European count.

Liam McAndrew will be one of our panel experts tomorrow in Castlebar as part of Midwest Radio’s Local Election coverage.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about what will happen from 9:00am tomorrow at the count centre: