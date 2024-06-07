A major search is continuing for a man missing off the Galway coast.

Five units of the Coast Guard and RNLI resumed their search from first light this morning:

A search and rescue operation was launched shortly before 6 o'clock yesterday evening, after the coast guard was alerted to a person in the water off Mweenish Island.

An extensive search was carried out with Coast Guard helicopters from Sligo and Shannon, boats from the Costelloe Bay Coast Guard Unit, the Aran Island and Clifden lifeboats, along with support from other local vessels in the area.

The search resumed early this morning - after it was suspended last night due to failing light.

It's currently focused in the areas of Saint Macdara's Island and Ard Bay.

Today's operation is being assisted by other Coast Guard shoreline search and drone units.