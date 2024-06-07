Members of the public are being encouraged to allow plenty of time at the polling stations due to the length of ballot papers.

Voting is now underway for the local and European elections, and the country's first directly elected Lord Mayor in Limerick.

Polls opened at 7 am and close at 10 pm, with people being reminded to bring some form of photo ID when they go to vote.

949 seats need to be filled on local councils across Ireland, while 14 MEP's will be elected to the European Parliament.

In Mayo a total of 73 candidates will contest 30 seats on Mayo County Council while 5 MEP's will be elected in the Midlands North West constituency.

Ann Marie Courell is the County Registrar for Mayo and she told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley that voters should allow plenty of time to cast their vote, due to the length of the ballot papers...