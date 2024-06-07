Mayo GAA U17 football management has made one change to their starting team for the Electric Ireland U17 All Ireland quarter final against Cork this weekend.

The game takes place this Saturday 8th June at Cusack Park, Ennis at 4:30pm.

The solitary change sees Andrew Quinn Mayo Gaels come into the starting fifteen in place of Conor Moriarty Ballaghaderreen.

Tom Hession from the Eastern Gaels club will captain the team on the Day.

Niall Quinn from Clare will referee the quarter final in Ennis.

Midwest Radio will have live commentary of this game with thanks to Moran’s Pharmacy, New Antrim St. Castlebar.

Rob Murphy will be joined by John Stagg on duty.

Mayo U17 Team is as Follows:

Nathan Roddy Ardnaree Sarsfields Conor Coghill Breaffy Tom Hession (C) Eastern Gaels Daithí Butler The Neale David Hurley Claremorris Mark Noonan (VC) Claremorris Mark Sheerin Lahardane McHales Josh Moyles Crossmolina Deel Rovers Owen Loughney Lacken Sarsfields Harry McHale Castlebar Mitchels Kobe McDonald Crossmolina Deel Rovers Dylan Flynn Crossmolina Deel Rovers Evan Walsh Parke Keelogues Crimlin Oisin Deane Crossmolina Deel Rovers Andrew Quinn Mayo Gaels

SUBS:

Oisin Costello Breaffy Conor Kavanagh Castlebar Mitchels Barry Langan Ballinrobe Conor Moriarty Ballaghaderreen Jack O’Malley Westport Fionn O’Cinnsella Westport Joe Forry Castlebar Mitchels Derry Óg Cox Aghamore Darragh Flanagan Eastern Gaels

Management Team

Joint Managers: David Heaney and Tom Reilly

Coach: Ciaran McDonald

Selector/Coach: Pat Clarke, Brian Kilkelly