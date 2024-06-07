Ballina Chamber has been named as Chamber of the Year at the 2024 Chamber Awards.

The annual awards, hosted by Chambers Ireland and sponsored by Zurich, recognise the hard work and dedication of Chambers across the country in representing their members, engaging stakeholders, and fostering vibrant and thriving local communities.

This year there were 44 projects shortlisted across eight award categories, showcasing innovative communications campaigns, successful events, sustainable development initiatives.

Ballina Chamber was recognised for its consistent activity, innovative ideas and positive engagement with both its membership and the wider community in Ballina over the past year.