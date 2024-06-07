Voting's underway at polling stations across the country.

Polls remain open until 10 o'clock tonight for people to cast their ballots in the local and European elections, while those in Limerick city and county will also get to vote for the country's first directly elected Mayor.

14 MEPs will be chosen to represent Ireland at the European Parliament.

While 949 seats are to be filled in county and city councils in 166 local electoral areas in the country, with the counting of votes getting underway tomorrow.

For the first time in a local or european election, islanders off the coast of Mayo will vote on the same day as the mainland.

County Registrar Ann Marie Courell told Midwest News editor Teresa O'Malley that although they will vote on the same day, the times are slightly different...