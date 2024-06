Call takers are being recruited by the Garda Information Services Centre in Castlebar.

30 vacancies are currently available at the site in the Michael Davitt house in the county town, with applications due to close next week.

More details about the position can be found on garda.ie including what to expect in the role and working hours.

Daniel Curran is the Head of Garda Information Services Centre in Castlebar.

He has been telling Midwest News more about the vacancies...